The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez ready for the final of a three-game series against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Tigers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The White Sox have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a runline.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won in 30, or 33.3%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has entered 36 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 11-25 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of its 135 opportunities.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-39 25-44 23-28 30-54 39-62 14-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.