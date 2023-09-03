Trayce Thompson vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson and his .400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Tigers.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson has a double, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .168.
- Thompson has gotten at least one hit in 25.5% of his games this year (13 of 51), with multiple hits three times (5.9%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (7.8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Thompson has driven in a run in six games this season (11.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 games this season (23.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.143
|AVG
|.167
|.250
|OBP
|.362
|.400
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|17/5
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Skubal (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.93, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
