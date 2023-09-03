Tim Anderson vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .386 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .239 with 16 doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 59.8% of his 102 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.4% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 102 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 22 games this year (21.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 32.4% of his games this year (33 of 102), with two or more runs nine times (8.8%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.233
|AVG
|.244
|.270
|OBP
|.294
|.295
|SLG
|.294
|9
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|12
|50/8
|K/BB
|52/15
|3
|SB
|9
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Skubal (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.93 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing batters.
