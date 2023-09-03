The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0) play a familiar opponent when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at SHI Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

While Rutgers ranked 37th in total defense with 346.9 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking seventh-worst (281.3 yards per game). Northwestern ranked 107th in total offense (335.4 yards per game) and 62nd in total defense (374.3 yards allowed per game) last year.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below.

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Key Statistics (2022)

Northwestern Rutgers 335.4 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.3 (127th) 374.3 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.9 (17th) 125.1 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.9 (96th) 210.3 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.3 (124th) 30 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (89th) 12 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (103rd)

Northwestern Stats Leaders (2022)

Ryan Hilinski threw for 1,619 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Evan Hull racked up five rushing touchdowns on 76.1 yards per game last year. Hull was also efficient in the passing game, tallying 55 catches and two touchdowns over the course of the year.

Cam Porter rushed for 286 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Malik Washington averaged 57.8 yards on 5.4 receptions per game and compiled one receiving touchdown in 2022.

Donny Navarro worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 237 receiving yards (19.8 ypg) last season.

Rutgers Stats Leaders (2022)

Evan Simon had a passing stat line last season of 782 yards with a 57.7% completion rate (79-for-137), four touchdowns, six interceptions, and an average of 65.2 yards per game.

Last season Kyle Monangai took 109 carries for 459 yards (38.3 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Samuel Brown V collected 373 rushing yards on 85 carries and three touchdowns last season.

Sean Ryan hauled in 26 catches for 440 yards (36.7 per game) while being targeted 56 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Aron Cruickshank also impressed receiving last year. He had 42 receptions for 385 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 66 times.

Johnny Langan grabbed 31 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown, averaging 24.7 yards per game last year.

