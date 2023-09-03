Nick Madrigal vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nick Madrigal (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (45 of 75), Madrigal has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 75 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- In 17 games this year (22.7%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.0%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 24 of 75 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.270
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.374
|SLG
|.351
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|14
|11/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|4
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (189 total, 1.4 per game).
- Spiers will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.
