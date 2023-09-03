The Chicago Cubs (72-64) will rely on Cody Bellinger when they visit Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (71-67) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, September 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:10 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +110. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 11 runs.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.62 ERA) vs Carson Spiers - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 71 times and won 41, or 57.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Cubs have a 26-12 record (winning 68.4% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 5-4 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (48%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 34 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

