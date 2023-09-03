A couple of hot hitters, Cody Bellinger and Spencer Steer, will be on display when the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 12:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

The Cubs are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+110). The total is 11 runs for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Time: 12:10 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -135 +110 11 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. For six consecutive games, Chicago and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.6 runs.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 57.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (41-30).

Chicago has gone 26-12 (winning 68.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

In the 136 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-62-4).

The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-31 35-33 31-29 41-35 49-43 23-21

