Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (71-67) and Chicago Cubs (72-64) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:10 PM ET on September 3.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Carson Spiers.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-4.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have won 41 out of the 71 games, or 57.7%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has a record of 26-12, a 68.4% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 677.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule