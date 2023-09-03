Andrew Vaughn vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .257 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 68.0% of his 125 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 125 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has an RBI in 46 of 125 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|62
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.328
|OBP
|.306
|.449
|SLG
|.407
|21
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|6
|34
|RBI
|35
|42/15
|K/BB
|61/16
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Skubal (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.93, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
