Andrew Benintendi vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Andrew Benintendi (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .339, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .373.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 125th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- In 92 of 123 games this season (74.8%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (27.6%).
- In 4.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Benintendi has driven home a run in 33 games this year (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 50 times this season (40.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|63
|.291
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.320
|.404
|SLG
|.346
|19
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|24
|43/24
|K/BB
|35/21
|7
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (3-3) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.93, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .234 batting average against him.
