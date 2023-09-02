On Saturday, Yasmani Grandal (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .237 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.9% of his games this year (54 of 106), with more than one hit 20 times (18.9%).

In eight games this year, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Grandal has an RBI in 23 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.7%.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 56 .224 AVG .247 .290 OBP .327 .327 SLG .363 9 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 32/11 K/BB 52/22 0 SB 0

