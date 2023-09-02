Player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Mike Clevinger Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Clevinger Stats

The White Sox's Mike Clevinger (6-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Clevinger has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Clevinger Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Aug. 27 7.0 1 1 1 10 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 5.0 6 4 4 4 4 at Cubs Aug. 16 7.0 3 0 0 7 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 at Guardians Aug. 4 5.0 8 4 3 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Robert has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .272/.324/.560 slash line so far this year.

Robert hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has collected 131 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .274/.338/.372 slash line so far this season.

Benintendi brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 1 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 60 walks and 70 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .228/.315/.432 slash line on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 55 RBI (89 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.345/.519 so far this year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

