Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Tigers on September 2, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Mike Clevinger Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Clevinger Stats
- The White Sox's Mike Clevinger (6-6) will make his 19th start of the season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Clevinger has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
Clevinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 27
|7.0
|1
|1
|1
|10
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 22
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|at Cubs
|Aug. 16
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 9
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Guardians
|Aug. 4
|5.0
|8
|4
|3
|2
|1
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .272/.324/.560 slash line so far this year.
- Robert hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has collected 131 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a .274/.338/.372 slash line so far this season.
- Benintendi brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 1
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 60 walks and 70 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .228/.315/.432 slash line on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 55 RBI (89 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.345/.519 so far this year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
