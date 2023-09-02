Mike Clevinger will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox (53-82) on Saturday, September 2 versus the Detroit Tigers (61-74), who will answer with Reese Olson. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored White Sox have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (6-6, 3.32 ERA) vs Olson - DET (2-6, 5.10 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 21 (53.8%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the White Sox have a record of 23-21 (52.3%).

Chicago has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox went 1-2 over the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have won in 45, or 41.7%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 45 times in 108 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

