Luis Robert and Spencer Torkelson will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB action with 149 total home runs.

Chicago is 24th in baseball with a .391 slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .241 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (560 total runs).

The White Sox are last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.

The White Sox strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 21 mark in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average baseball's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.415).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox are sending Mike Clevinger (6-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

Clevinger heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Clevinger will try to build on a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Touki Toussaint Eduardo Rodríguez 9/2/2023 Tigers - Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals - Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease - 9/6/2023 Royals - Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.