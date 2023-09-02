Tim Anderson vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .386 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 16 doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .241.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 61 of 101 games this season (60.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (28.7%).
- He has homered in one of 101 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 22 games this year (21.8%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (32.7%), including nine multi-run games (8.9%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|53
|.237
|AVG
|.244
|.274
|OBP
|.294
|.300
|SLG
|.294
|9
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|12
|50/8
|K/BB
|52/15
|3
|SB
|9
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
