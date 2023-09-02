Our projection model predicts the Southern Illinois Salukis will defeat the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, September 2 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Saluki Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-7.7) 55.2 Southern Illinois 31, Austin Peay 24

Week 1 MVFC Predictions

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Salukis went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Salukis games went over the point total four out of 11 times last season.

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover three times.

Governors games hit the over four out of 11 times last year.

Salukis vs. Governors 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Illinois 28.3 26.7 29.8 23.2 27 29.7 Austin Peay 31.5 22.7 40.6 15.4 24 28.8

