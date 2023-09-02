Patrick Wisdom vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Saturday, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds and Andrew Abbott, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 28, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Brewers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .202.
- In 44.4% of his games this season (36 of 81), Wisdom has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (22.2%), leaving the park in 7.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has driven home a run in 22 games this year (27.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 33 games this season (40.7%), including seven multi-run games (8.6%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|43
|.176
|AVG
|.223
|.291
|OBP
|.289
|.519
|SLG
|.492
|13
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|19
|43/17
|K/BB
|59/11
|2
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (8-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.35, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
