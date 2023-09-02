The Boston College Eagles (0-0) are 8.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0). The point total is set at 50.5 for the game.

Boston College ranked 13th-worst in total offense (311.6 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 68th with 378.6 yards allowed per game. With 32.8 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked 19th-worst in the FBS last season, Northern Illinois were forced to lean on its 73rd-ranked offense (27.3 points per contest) to keep it competitive.

Northern Illinois vs. Boston College Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Alumni Stadium

TV Channel: ACC Network

Boston College vs Northern Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boston College -8.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Week 1 MAC Betting Trends

Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Huskies won their only game last year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

In Northern Illinois games last year, combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Northern Illinois was an underdog four times last season and won once.

Northern Illinois played as an underdog of +260 or more once last season and lost that game.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Harrison Waylee put up big numbers on the ground last year, rushing for 899 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.

Antario Brown piled up 689 rushing yards (6.3 yards per carry) and seven TDs.

Last year Kacper Rutkiewicz reeled in 26 balls on 39 targets for 432 yards and six touchdowns.

Cole Tucker was targeted 79 times leading to 46 catches, 630 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

On defense C.J. Brown, who was on the field for 12 games, collected 63 tackles and one interception.

With 49 tackles, three TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 12 games, Daveren Rayner was an important contributor on defense last year.

Devonte O'Malley was on the field for 12 games and registered 25 tackles, three TFL, and five sacks.

Michael Kennedy was a key contributor on D last year, with 23 tackles, five TFL, and six sacks.

