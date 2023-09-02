Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 2, when the Boston College Eagles and Northern Illinois Huskies go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Eagles. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Boston College vs. Northern Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Northern Illinois vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (50.5) Boston College 31, Northern Illinois 23

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 MAC Predictions

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies went 4-8-0 ATS last season.

Northern Illinois did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 8.5 points or more last season.

Last season, nine Huskies games went over the point total.

The average total points scored in Northern Illinois games last year (50.5) is 6.2 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Boston College Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Eagles a 77.8% chance to win.

The Eagles compiled a 4-8-0 ATS record last year.

Boston College failed to notch a win ATS (0-2) as at least 8.5-point favorites last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Eagles games.

The over/under for this game is 50.5 points, 3.1 more than the average point total for Boston College games a year ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Huskies vs. Eagles 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boston College 17.8 30.3 25 28.8 10.5 31.8 Northern Illinois 27.3 32.8 25.2 37.5 29.3 28

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.