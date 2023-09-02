Luis Robert -- batting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 132 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .560.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Robert will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 69.3% of his 127 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 26% of his games in 2023 (33 of 127), and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has an RBI in 48 of 127 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 63 of 127 games this season, and more than once 16 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 65 .261 AVG .280 .317 OBP .331 .577 SLG .545 36 XBH 33 17 HR 18 35 RBI 36 63/14 K/BB 88/14 4 SB 13

