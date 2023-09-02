Lenyn Sosa vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lenyn Sosa -- batting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is batting .191 with three doubles, five home runs and a walk.
- Sosa has picked up a hit in 17 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Sosa has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this year (eight of 35), with more than one RBI three times (8.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 35 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.197
|AVG
|.184
|.197
|OBP
|.200
|.318
|SLG
|.388
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|17/0
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 161 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Olson (2-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.10, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.