On Saturday, Korey Lee (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Korey Lee At The Plate

  • Lee is batting .056 with three walks.
  • Lee produced a hit in one of six games so far this season.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Lee has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
.083 AVG .000
.214 OBP .143
.083 SLG .000
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
4/2 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Olson (2-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
