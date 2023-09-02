The Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) and the Toledo Rockets (0-0) meet at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Illinois owned the 73rd-ranked offense last year (378.2 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with only 273.5 yards allowed per game. Toledo averaged 31.3 points per game on offense last season (44th in the FBS), and it ranked 55th on defense with 25.1 points allowed per game.

Here we will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Illinois vs. Toledo Key Statistics (2022)

Illinois Toledo 378.2 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.4 (36th) 273.5 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.3 (48th) 166.7 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.4 (48th) 211.5 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.9 (75th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 26 (123rd) 31 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Illinois Stats Leaders (2022)

Tommy DeVito's previous season stat line: 2,647 passing yards (203.6 per game), 256-for-368 (69.6%), 15 touchdowns and four picks.

Chase Brown churned out 1,643 rushing yards (126.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns last year. In the receiving game, he made 27 catches for 240 yards and three scores.

Reggie Love III churned out 317 yards on 70 carries (24.4 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Isaiah Williams grabbed 81 passes (on 103 targets) for 709 yards (54.5 per game). He also found the end zone five times.

Brian Hightower also impressed receiving last season. He collected 37 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 55 times.

Pat Bryant grabbed 33 passes on 54 targets for 450 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.6 receiving yards per game.

Toledo Stats Leaders (2022)

DeQuan Finn completed 59.8% of his passes to throw for 2,265 and 23 touchdowns last season. Finn also contributed on the ground, tallying nine touchdowns on 45.1 yards per game.

Jacquez Stuart racked up four rushing touchdowns on 55.0 yards per game last season.

Jerjuan Newton was targeted 6.5 times per game and piled up 830 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Devin Maddox caught 40 passes last season on his way to 589 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee caught 40 passes on his way to 471 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Illinois or Toledo gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.