The Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) will clash with the Toledo Rockets (0-0) at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in Champaign, Illinois. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Illinois vs. Toledo?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Illinois 31, Toledo 16

Illinois 31, Toledo 16 Illinois put together a 6-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).

The Fighting Illini had a record of 3-1 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter last year (75%).

Toledo lost the only game it played as the underdog last season.

The Rockets played as an underdog of +275 or more once last season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Illini a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Illinois (-9.5)



Illinois (-9.5) Illinois beat the spread eight times in 13 games last year.

As 9.5-point favorites or more, the Fighting Illini went 3-1 against the spread last year.

Toledo's record against the spread last year was 5-9-0.

The Rockets had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 9.5 points or greater last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Illinois played one game with more than 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.

Illinois played in nine games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 45.5 points.

Illinois and Toledo combined to average 10 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 45.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44 43.8 44.2 Implied Total AVG 26.5 26.5 26.6 ATS Record 8-5-0 4-4-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-1 2-5-1 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 53.8 54.6 Implied Total AVG 33.8 35.6 32 ATS Record 5-9-0 3-4-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 6-8-0 3-4-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-4 6-1 3-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.