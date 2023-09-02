The Dayton Flyers (0-0) visit the Illinois State Redbirds (0-0) at Hancock Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Illinois State struggled offensively last season, ranking 10th-worst in the FCS (288.3 yards per game). However, it ranked 11th-best defensively, surrendering only 318 yards per game. Dayton compiled 28.5 points per game on offense last season (50th in the FCS), and it ranked 32nd defensively with 22.5 points allowed per game.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois State vs. Dayton Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Illinois State vs. Dayton Key Statistics (2022)

Illinois State Dayton 288.3 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.5 (88th) 318 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (25th) 112.5 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.9 (24th) 175.7 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.5 (126th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Illinois State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Zack Annexstad put up 1,548 passing yards (140.7 per game), a 61.9% completion percentage, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Wenkers Wright racked up 625 rushing yards (56.8 per game) and two touchdowns last year.

Nigel White posted 163 rushing yards on 51 carries last season.

Daniel Sobkowicz collected 31 receptions for 377 yards and three touchdowns last season. He was targeted 28 times, and averaged 34.3 yards per game.

Jalen Carr also impressed receiving last season. He had 32 receptions for 309 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 25 times.

Tanner Taula reeled in 26 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown, putting up 25.8 yards per game last year.

Dayton Stats Leaders (2022)

Dante Casciola connected on 64.9% of his passes and threw for 757 yards and five touchdowns last season. Casciola also helped with his legs, tallying two touchdowns on 19.1 yards per game.

Jake Chisholm racked up 13 rushing touchdowns on 96.3 yards per game last year. Chisholm was also efficient in the passing game, totaling 22 catches and four touchdowns over the course of the year.

Last season Shane Hamm rushed for 426 yards. He also scored three total touchdowns.

Luke Brenner averaged 25.1 yards on 2.5 receptions per game and compiled one receiving touchdown in 2022.

Joe Swanson caught 20 passes on his way to 234 receiving yards a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Illinois State or Dayton gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.