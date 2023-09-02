The Illinois State Redbirds should come out on top in their matchup against the Dayton Flyers at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Illinois State vs. Dayton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Illinois State (-18.5) 44.4 Illinois State 31, Dayton 13

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

Redbirds games hit the over four out of 11 times last season.

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.

A total of three of Flyers games last season went over the point total.

Redbirds vs. Flyers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois State 17.3 20.4 21 14.8 12.8 27 Dayton 28.5 22.5 35.2 17.6 22.8 26.5

