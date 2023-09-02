Ian Happ vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ian Happ and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds and Andrew Abbott on September 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is batting .246 with 28 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 104th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
- Happ will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last games.
- In 64.4% of his 132 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.4%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Happ has driven home a run in 42 games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 54 of 132 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.242
|AVG
|.251
|.351
|OBP
|.376
|.419
|SLG
|.428
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|29
|69/39
|K/BB
|61/46
|5
|SB
|7
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.35 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.
