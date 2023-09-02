Eloy Jiménez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .277.
- Jimenez has had a hit in 69 of 95 games this season (72.6%), including multiple hits 23 times (24.2%).
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (38.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (13.7%).
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (38.9%), including three games with multiple runs (3.2%).
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.292
|AVG
|.259
|.338
|OBP
|.303
|.441
|SLG
|.458
|15
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|24
|41/14
|K/BB
|38/11
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (2-6) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.10 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
