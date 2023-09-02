Dansby Swanson vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .244.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 72 of 121 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has homered in 17 games this year (14%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this season (41 of 121), with two or more RBI 16 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 121 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.269
|AVG
|.220
|.335
|OBP
|.322
|.458
|SLG
|.377
|22
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|30
|58/22
|K/BB
|73/34
|1
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 188 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Reds will send Abbott (8-4) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.35 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
