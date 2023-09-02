Javier Assad will toe the rubber for the Chicago Cubs (72-63) on Saturday, September 2 versus the Cincinnati Reds (70-67), who will answer with Andrew Abbott. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.35 ERA)

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 41, or 58.6%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have a 41-29 record (winning 58.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (47.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won 41 of 88 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Cubs vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +260 - 2nd

