The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will take on Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 162 total home runs.

Chicago's .416 slugging percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.252).

Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (676 total, five per game).

The Cubs' .328 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

The Cubs average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Assad is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season.

Assad is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.3 innings per appearance on the mound.

In 10 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Graham Ashcraft 9/1/2023 Reds L 3-2 Away Jose Cuas Lyon Richardson 9/2/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Andrew Abbott 9/3/2023 Reds - Away Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 9/4/2023 Giants - Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Hendricks - 9/6/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Wicks Tristan Beck 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Javier Assad Slade Cecconi

