How to Watch the Cubs vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will take on Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 162 total home runs.
- Chicago's .416 slugging percentage is 15th in baseball.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.252).
- Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (676 total, five per game).
- The Cubs' .328 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Chicago has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Cubs average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.274).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Assad is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season.
- Assad is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.3 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In 10 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Wade Miley
|8/29/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Corbin Burnes
|8/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|W 6-2
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Graham Ashcraft
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Lyon Richardson
|9/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Andrew Abbott
|9/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|9/4/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Logan Webb
|9/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
|9/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Tristan Beck
|9/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Slade Cecconi
