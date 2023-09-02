Ian Happ and Tyler Stephenson will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds square off at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -115 -105 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago and its opponent have finished below the over/under in five straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 8.4.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 70 total times this season. They've gone 41-29 in those games.

Chicago has gone 41-29 (winning 58.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this game.

Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-61-4 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-31 35-32 31-29 41-34 49-43 23-20

