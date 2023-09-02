The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.138 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

In 59.8% of his 87 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In 21.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (41.4%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (17.2%).

He has scored in 40 games this season (46.0%), including eight multi-run games (9.2%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .245 AVG .245 .292 OBP .328 .471 SLG .490 16 XBH 18 9 HR 10 36 RBI 23 60/11 K/BB 54/17 3 SB 1

