It'll be the Boston College Eagles (0-0) against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) in college football play at Alumni Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Boston College vs. Northern Illinois?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Boston College 31, Northern Illinois 23

Boston College 31, Northern Illinois 23 Boston College was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it lost both games.

The Eagles played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game last season, which they lost.

Last season, Northern Illinois won one out of the four games in which it was the underdog.

The Huskies played as an underdog of +260 or more once last season and lost that game.

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (+8.5)



Northern Illinois (+8.5) Boston College covered the spread four times in 12 games last year.

The Eagles didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as an 8.5-point favorite or more last year.

Northern Illinois beat the spread four times in 12 games last season.

The Huskies went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 8.5 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Boston College played six games with over 50.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.

Boston College played in nine games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 50.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 5.4 fewer points per game (45.1) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 50.5 points.

Splits Tables

Boston College

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.4 47.8 46.9 Implied Total AVG 31.5 32.2 30.8 ATS Record 4-8-0 3-3-0 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-1 4-2-0 2-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-3 1-4

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.7 54.4 58.9 Implied Total AVG 32.8 32.3 33.2 ATS Record 4-8-0 0-6-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 9-3-0 6-0-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-6 1-4 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

