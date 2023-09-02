Andrew Benintendi vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 131 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 127th in slugging.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 91 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.
- He has gone deep in 4.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 122), and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (27.0%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (4.9%).
- He has scored in 50 games this season (41.0%), including 11 multi-run games (9.0%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|63
|.290
|AVG
|.261
|.359
|OBP
|.320
|.403
|SLG
|.346
|19
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|24
|42/24
|K/BB
|35/21
|7
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
