When the Detroit Tigers (60-74) and Chicago White Sox (53-81) square of at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, September 1, Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball for the Tigers, while the White Sox will send Touki Toussaint to the hill. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +110. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (9-7, 3.21 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (2-6, 4.85 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 23 times and won 12, or 52.2%, of those games.

The Tigers have a record of 6-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Detroit has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in three tries.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 30, or 33.7%, of the 89 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 21 times in 64 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

