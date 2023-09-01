How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will look to get to Touki Toussaint when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 149 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .241 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 558 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.414 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Toussaint (2-6) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- In 10 starts this season, Toussaint has not yet earned a quality start.
- Toussaint has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|JP Sears
|8/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Paul Blackburn
|8/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/29/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Dean Kremer
|8/30/2023
|Orioles
|W 10-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Gibson
|9/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Tarik Skubal
|9/4/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Cole Ragans
|9/5/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|-
|9/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
