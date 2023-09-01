Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will look to get to Touki Toussaint when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 149 home runs.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .241 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 558 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.414 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Toussaint (2-6) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.

In 10 starts this season, Toussaint has not yet earned a quality start.

Toussaint has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Touki Toussaint JP Sears 8/27/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers - Home Touki Toussaint Eduardo Rodríguez 9/2/2023 Tigers - Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals - Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease - 9/6/2023 Royals - Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles

