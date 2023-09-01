Friday's game between the Chicago White Sox (53-81) and Detroit Tigers (60-74) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (2-6) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The White Sox have won in 30, or 33.7%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won 21 of 64 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (558 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule