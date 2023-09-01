Trayce Thompson vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Friday, Trayce Thompson and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 28, when he went 0-for-1 against the Orioles.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .160 with a double, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Thompson has gotten a hit in 12 of 50 games this year (24%), including three multi-hit games (6%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Thompson has had at least one RBI in 12% of his games this season (six of 50), with two or more RBI four times (8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 50 games (24%), including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|.143
|AVG
|.176
|.250
|OBP
|.222
|.400
|SLG
|.176
|3
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|17/5
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez will look to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Tigers, his 21st of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
