The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-6 with a triple and two RBI against the Orioles.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, a home run and 22 walks.

Anderson has recorded a hit in 60 of 100 games this year (60%), including 29 multi-hit games (29%).

He has gone deep in one of 100 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 22 games this season (22%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .235 AVG .244 .269 OBP .294 .299 SLG .294 9 XBH 10 1 HR 0 12 RBI 12 50/7 K/BB 52/15 3 SB 9

Tigers Pitching Rankings