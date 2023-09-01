Luis Robert vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (131) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Robert enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
- In 69% of his 126 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 33 games this season (26.2%), homering in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Robert has an RBI in 47 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 63 of 126 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|65
|.260
|AVG
|.280
|.318
|OBP
|.331
|.580
|SLG
|.545
|36
|XBH
|33
|17
|HR
|18
|34
|RBI
|36
|63/14
|K/BB
|88/14
|4
|SB
|13
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Rodriguez (9-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Tigers, his 21st of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
