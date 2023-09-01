Korey Lee vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Korey Lee, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)
- Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.
- Lee managed a hit last year in two of 11 games, including one multi-hit outing.
- Including all 11 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.
- He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last season.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.071
|AVG
|.273
|.133
|OBP
|.273
|.143
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (9-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
