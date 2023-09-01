Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Seeking an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in Illinois Today

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-250)

Penguins (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+195)

Blackhawks (+195) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.