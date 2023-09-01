Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Have the urge to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in Illinois Today

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Northern Illinois (-2.5)

Northern Illinois (-2.5) Northern Illinois Moneyline: -150

-150 Arkansas State Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 54.5

Villanova Wildcats vs. DePaul Blue Demons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: DePaul (-12.5)

DePaul (-12.5) Total: 134.5

Utah Utes vs. Northwestern Wildcats

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Northwestern (-6)

Northwestern (-6) Northwestern Moneyline: -250

-250 Utah Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 41.5

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+,BSMW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI+,BSMW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Blues (-250)

Blues (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+200)

Blackhawks (+200) Total: 6.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.