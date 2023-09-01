Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Have the urge to put money on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game.

Games in Illinois Today

Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Blackhawks (-115)

Blackhawks (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Canadiens (-105)

Canadiens (-105) Total: 6.5

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Missouri Tigers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Missouri (-6.5)

Missouri (-6.5) Total: 150.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.