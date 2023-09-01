Illinois BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games in Illinois Today
Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Iowa State Cyclones
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Iowa State (-30.5)
- Total: 138.5
San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bulls (-3.5)
- Bulls Moneyline: -160
- Spurs Moneyline: +135
- Total: 230.5
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Bradley Braves
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Peoria, Illinois
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Bradley (-11.5)
- Bradley Moneyline: -800
- SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline: +550
- Total: 135.5
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs. Illinois State Redbirds
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Normal, Illinois
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Illinois State (-13.5)
- Illinois State Moneyline: -1400
- Southeast Missouri State Moneyline: +775
- Total: 138.5
Northern Iowa Panthers vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: DeKalb, Illinois
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Northern Illinois (-3.5)
- Northern Illinois Moneyline: -160
- Northern Iowa Moneyline: +135
- Total: 155.5
