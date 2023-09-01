Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Illinois Today

DePaul Blue Demons vs. Georgetown Hoyas

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Georgetown (-6.5)

Georgetown (-6.5) Total: 144.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Ohio Bobcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Ohio (-7.5)

Ohio (-7.5) Total: 155.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Duquesne Dukes vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Loyola Chicago (-1.5)

Loyola Chicago (-1.5) Total: 142.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Missouri State Bears vs. Bradley Braves

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bradley (-4.5)

Bradley (-4.5) Total: 139.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Little Rock Trojans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Little Rock (-8.5)

Little Rock (-8.5) Total: 146.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Lindenwood Lions vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Western Illinois (-8.5)

Western Illinois (-8.5) Total: 136.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.