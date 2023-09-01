Illinois BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.
Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games in Illinois Today
DePaul Blue Demons vs. Georgetown Hoyas
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Georgetown (-6.5)
- Total: 144.5
Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Ohio Bobcats
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Athens, Ohio
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Ohio (-7.5)
- Total: 155.5
Duquesne Dukes vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Loyola Chicago (-1.5)
- Total: 142.5
Missouri State Bears vs. Bradley Braves
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Peoria, Illinois
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bradley (-4.5)
- Total: 139.5
Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Little Rock Trojans
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Little Rock (-8.5)
- Total: 146.5
Lindenwood Lions vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Macomb, Illinois
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Western Illinois (-8.5)
- Total: 136.5
