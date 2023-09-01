Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game.

Games in Illinois Today

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-PH, NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: 76ers (-10.5)

76ers (-10.5) 76ers Moneyline: -550

-550 Bulls Moneyline: +400

+400 Total: 225.5

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Chicago State Cougars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Chicago State (-3.5)

Chicago State (-3.5) Chicago State Moneyline: -165

-165 UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 144.5

