Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Looking to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

Space City Home Network, BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Rockets (-7.5)

Rockets (-7.5) Rockets Moneyline: -350

-350 Pistons Moneyline: +260

+260 Total: 226.5

Liberty Flames vs. Oregon Ducks

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Oregon (-17.5)

Oregon (-17.5) Oregon Moneyline: -1000

-1000 Liberty Moneyline: +625

+625 Total: 67.5

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: BSWI, BSIN (Watch on Fubo)

BSWI, BSIN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-7.5)

Bucks (-7.5) Bucks Moneyline: -300

-300 Pacers Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 259.5

Hampton Pirates vs. Drexel Dragons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Drexel (-14.5)

Drexel (-14.5) Total: 139.5

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)

KJZZ, BSSW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Mavericks (-3.5)

Mavericks (-3.5) Mavericks Moneyline: -150

-150 Jazz Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 245.5

North Alabama Lions vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Texas Tech (-18.5)

Texas Tech (-18.5) Total: 144.5

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Michigan (-1.5)

Michigan (-1.5) Michigan Moneyline: -125

-125 Alabama Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 45.5

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. TCU Horned Frogs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: TCU (-24.5)

TCU (-24.5) Total: 149.5

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSN (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, MSG, BSN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Timberwolves (-1.5)

Timberwolves (-1.5) Timberwolves Moneyline: -125

-125 Knicks Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 223.5

Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Washington (-3.5)

Washington (-3.5) Washington Moneyline: -175

-175 Texas Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 63.5

