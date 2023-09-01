Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the registration process.

Looking to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.

Games in Illinois Today

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Loyola Chicago (-14.5)

Loyola Chicago (-14.5) Total: 140.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI, NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bulls (-1.5)

Bulls (-1.5) Bulls Moneyline: -120

-120 76ers Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 222.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.